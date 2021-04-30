Meihan Chisan Country Club - Ayama Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6817 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6817 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6441 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5385 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Ayama
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|529
|404
|383
|444
|498
|162
|400
|194
|434
|3448
|464
|420
|367
|145
|545
|210
|347
|376
|495
|3369
|6817
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|506
|351
|367
|417
|472
|155
|377
|171
|408
|3224
|449
|404
|352
|129
|529
|186
|330
|366
|472
|3217
|6441
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|452
|313
|309
|358
|392
|137
|322
|137
|364
|2784
|351
|325
|319
|119
|390
|152
|263
|287
|395
|2601
|5385
|Handicap
|7
|5
|9
|1
|11
|17
|13
|15
|3
|2
|4
|12
|18
|6
|16
|14
|10
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Greens Bermuda/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout