Meihan Chisan Country Club - Ayama Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6817 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6817 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6441 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5385 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Ayama
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 529 404 383 444 498 162 400 194 434 3448 464 420 367 145 545 210 347 376 495 3369 6817
Regular M: 70.7/121 506 351 367 417 472 155 377 171 408 3224 449 404 352 129 529 186 330 366 472 3217 6441
Ladies W: 67.1/113 452 313 309 358 392 137 322 137 364 2784 351 325 319 119 390 152 263 287 395 2601 5385
Handicap 7 5 9 1 11 17 13 15 3 2 4 12 18 6 16 14 10 8
Par 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1972
Greens Bermuda/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Restaurant

Meeting Facilities

