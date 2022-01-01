Comwood Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 7102 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|72
|7102 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back
|72
|6717 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6367 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5899 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5145 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Comwood Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Full Back M: 74.9/131
|528
|386
|216
|384
|424
|400
|424
|183
|623
|3568
|550
|430
|203
|397
|374
|415
|175
|572
|418
|3534
|7102
|Back M: 73.1/123
|508
|370
|200
|368
|395
|387
|408
|168
|598
|3402
|535
|393
|188
|365
|352
|378
|158
|546
|400
|3315
|6717
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|490
|352
|180
|348
|383
|369
|387
|149
|560
|3218
|512
|377
|169
|374
|319
|358
|140
|518
|382
|3149
|6367
|Front M: 69.2/117
|475
|320
|136
|328
|376
|347
|368
|128
|505
|2983
|463
|336
|149
|358
|298
|336
|123
|493
|360
|2916
|5899
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|461
|303
|104
|289
|247
|314
|262
|105
|483
|2568
|434
|298
|130
|242
|273
|316
|107
|447
|330
|2577
|5145
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|8
|14
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Pencross Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / JCB / UFJ / AMEX / UC / DC / Diners / Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
