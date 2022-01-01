Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Comwood Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 7102 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back 72 7102 yards 74.9 131
Back 72 6717 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6367 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5899 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5145 yards 67.1 113
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Full Back M: 74.9/131 528 386 216 384 424 400 424 183 623 3568 550 430 203 397 374 415 175 572 418 3534 7102
Back M: 73.1/123 508 370 200 368 395 387 408 168 598 3402 535 393 188 365 352 378 158 546 400 3315 6717
Regular M: 70.7/121 490 352 180 348 383 369 387 149 560 3218 512 377 169 374 319 358 140 518 382 3149 6367
Front M: 69.2/117 475 320 136 328 376 347 368 128 505 2983 463 336 149 358 298 336 123 493 360 2916 5899
Ladies W: 67.1/113 461 303 104 289 247 314 262 105 483 2568 434 298 130 242 273 316 107 447 330 2577 5145
Handicap 9 15 3 7 1 13 11 17 5 10 4 16 8 14 2 18 12 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Greens Pencross Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / JCB / UFJ / AMEX / UC / DC / Diners / Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Twin Bell GC - Tsuchiyama: #18 & clubhouse
Twin Bell Golf Club - Tsuchiyama Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - North: #2
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - North Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - South: #18
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - South Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shiga GC: #4
Shiga Golf Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Century Shiga GC: #11
Century Shiga Golf Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omi Hills GC - Fist: #4
Omi Hills Golf Club - Fist/Sasayuri Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omi Hills GC - Sasayuri: #3
Omi Hills Golf Club - Shakunage/Sasayuri Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omi Hills GC - Shakunage: #4
Omi Hills Golf Club - Shakunage/Fist Course
Hino, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - East: #6
Meihan Chisan Country Club - East/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sorei GC - Seki: #14
Sorei Golf Club - Seki Course
Kameyama, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - Ayama: #6
Meihan Chisan Country Club - Ayama Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - Middle: #3
Meihan Chisan Country Club - East/Middle Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
