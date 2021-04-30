Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Century Shiga Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6567 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6567 yards 71.6
BT (W) 72 6567 yards 77.9
RT 72 6075 yards 69.3
RT (W) 72 6075 yards 75.2
FT (W) 72 5574 yards 72.5
FT 72 5574 yards 67.0
GT 72 4992 yards 64.4
GT (W) 72 4992 yards 69.4
LT/PT 72 4629 yards 63.1
LT/PT (W) 72 4629 yards 67.4
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Century Shiga Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 485 310 438 380 370 183 423 202 502 3293 434 508 320 323 175 549 192 454 412 3367 6660
Blue M: 70.7/121 473 300 417 350 355 172 403 184 491 3145 403 480 300 304 165 528 168 422 393 3163 6308
White M: 69.2/117 456 287 395 328 334 162 390 184 470 3006 382 445 285 298 131 488 140 408 368 2945 5951
Gold M: 66.1/111 435 272 369 312 312 158 359 133 470 2820 352 419 265 272 115 409 125 346 328 2631 5451
Red W: 66.0/111 435 272 369 303 312 158 359 133 365 2706 352 419 264 272 115 409 125 346 328 2630 5336
Handicap 15 17 1 13 9 11 5 3 7 10 12 16 18 14 2 8 6 4
Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MasterCard, Amex & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code No jeans, T-shirts or sandals

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Shiga GC: #4
Shiga Golf Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - North: #2
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - North Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bird Wing CC
Bird Wing Country Club - North/East Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bird Wing Country Club - West/East Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Stadium GC - South: #18
Fuji Stadium Golf Club - South Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bird Wing CC
Bird Wing Country Club - North/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - Ayama: #6
Meihan Chisan Country Club - Ayama Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - East: #6
Meihan Chisan Country Club - East/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - Middle: #3
Meihan Chisan Country Club - East/Middle Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Meihan Chisan CC - West: #2
Meihan Chisan Country Club - Middle/West Course
Iga, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ayama CC - Short
Ayama Country Club - Short Course
Mie, Iga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Twin Bell GC - Tsuchiyama: #18 & clubhouse
Twin Bell Golf Club - Tsuchiyama Course
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me