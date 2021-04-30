Century Shiga Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6567 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6567 yards
|71.6
|BT (W)
|72
|6567 yards
|77.9
|RT
|72
|6075 yards
|69.3
|RT (W)
|72
|6075 yards
|75.2
|FT (W)
|72
|5574 yards
|72.5
|FT
|72
|5574 yards
|67.0
|GT
|72
|4992 yards
|64.4
|GT (W)
|72
|4992 yards
|69.4
|LT/PT
|72
|4629 yards
|63.1
|LT/PT (W)
|72
|4629 yards
|67.4
Scorecard for Century Shiga Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|485
|310
|438
|380
|370
|183
|423
|202
|502
|3293
|434
|508
|320
|323
|175
|549
|192
|454
|412
|3367
|6660
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|473
|300
|417
|350
|355
|172
|403
|184
|491
|3145
|403
|480
|300
|304
|165
|528
|168
|422
|393
|3163
|6308
|White M: 69.2/117
|456
|287
|395
|328
|334
|162
|390
|184
|470
|3006
|382
|445
|285
|298
|131
|488
|140
|408
|368
|2945
|5951
|Gold M: 66.1/111
|435
|272
|369
|312
|312
|158
|359
|133
|470
|2820
|352
|419
|265
|272
|115
|409
|125
|346
|328
|2631
|5451
|Red W: 66.0/111
|435
|272
|369
|303
|312
|158
|359
|133
|365
|2706
|352
|419
|264
|272
|115
|409
|125
|346
|328
|2630
|5336
|Handicap
|15
|17
|1
|13
|9
|11
|5
|3
|7
|10
|12
|16
|18
|14
|2
|8
|6
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MasterCard, Amex & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code No jeans, T-shirts or sandals
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout