Japan Classic Country Club - King Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7093 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Palmer/Black 72 7093 yards 74.9 131
Back/Blue 72 6526 yards 73.1 123
Regular/White 72 6011 yards
Front/Green 72 5440 yards 66.1 111
Front/Green (W) 72 5440 yards 70.2 119
Ladies/Red 72 4565 yards 66.9 109
Scorecard for King
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 400 565 400 401 203 415 224 415 521 3544 500 170 466 454 388 378 203 410 580 3549 7093
Blue M: 73.1/123 380 519 376 375 175 398 180 374 492 3269 500 150 419 393 372 353 175 368 527 3257 6526
White M: 69.2/117 340 490 320 330 138 359 163 328 451 2919 465 132 386 372 356 315 156 341 522 3045 5964
Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119 298 470 320 304 138 325 125 299 431 2710 432 112 346 334 335 293 139 302 437 2730 5440
Red W: 66.9/109 254 402 271 256 100 271 106 220 397 2277 372 105 276 274 259 235 116 242 409 2288 4565
Handicap 11 5 17 7 13 1 15 3 9 10 16 4 2 14 8 18 6 12
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Architect Arnold Palmer (1974)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

