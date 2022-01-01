Japan Classic Country Club - King Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7093 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Palmer/Black
|72
|7093 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back/Blue
|72
|6526 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular/White
|72
|6011 yards
|Front/Green
|72
|5440 yards
|66.1
|111
|Front/Green (W)
|72
|5440 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies/Red
|72
|4565 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for King
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|400
|565
|400
|401
|203
|415
|224
|415
|521
|3544
|500
|170
|466
|454
|388
|378
|203
|410
|580
|3549
|7093
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|380
|519
|376
|375
|175
|398
|180
|374
|492
|3269
|500
|150
|419
|393
|372
|353
|175
|368
|527
|3257
|6526
|White M: 69.2/117
|340
|490
|320
|330
|138
|359
|163
|328
|451
|2919
|465
|132
|386
|372
|356
|315
|156
|341
|522
|3045
|5964
|Yellow M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119
|298
|470
|320
|304
|138
|325
|125
|299
|431
|2710
|432
|112
|346
|334
|335
|293
|139
|302
|437
|2730
|5440
|Red W: 66.9/109
|254
|402
|271
|256
|100
|271
|106
|220
|397
|2277
|372
|105
|276
|274
|259
|235
|116
|242
|409
|2288
|4565
|Handicap
|11
|5
|17
|7
|13
|1
|15
|3
|9
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Architect Arnold Palmer (1974)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
