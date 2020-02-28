Fuji Stadium Golf Club - South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7077 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|7077 yards
|BT
|72
|6707 yards
|RT
|72
|6359 yards
|FT
|72
|5995 yards
|LBT
|72
|5336 yards
|LFT
|72
|4888 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Architect Kentaro Sato (1996) Masashi Ozaki (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - mandatory on weekends (included in green fee)
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout