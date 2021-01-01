Wyndance Golf Club - Down Under Academy Course
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 27
Length 1402 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|27
|1402 yards
|Red (W)
|27
|1081 yards
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $15
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Uxbridge, Ontario
Semi-Private
Uxbridge, Ontario
Semi-Private
3.8249529412
370
Uxbridge, Ontario
Semi-Private
Uxbridge, Ontario
Semi-Private
Uxbridge, Ontario
Private
3.2133058824
228
Golf Packages
FROM $157 (USD)
NIAGARA FALLS, CAN | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at your choice of two hotels and 3 rounds of golf at Legends on the Niagara Battlefield and Usher's Creek courses, and Whirlpool.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout