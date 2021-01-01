Home / Courses / Canada / Ontario / Uxbridge

Wyndance Golf Club - Down Under Academy Course

About

Holes 9
Type Private
Par 27
Length 1402 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 27 1402 yards
Red (W) 27 1081 yards

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - $15
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

