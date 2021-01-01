Home / Courses / Canada / Ontario / Brampton

Rosedale Village Golf & Country Club

About

Holes 9
Type Private
Style Executive
Par 28
Length 1150 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Long 28 1150 yards
Short 28 1028 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Rosedale Village Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Long M: 27.3/87 115 157 115 161 108 128 151 89 126 1150 1150
Short W: 28.5/89 91 137 105 142 94 108 142 89 120 1028 1028
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Tennis

