Rosedale Village Golf & Country Club
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Style Executive
Par 28
Length 1150 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Long
|28
|1150 yards
|Short
|28
|1028 yards
Scorecard for Rosedale Village Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Long M: 27.3/87
|115
|157
|115
|161
|108
|128
|151
|89
|126
|1150
|1150
|Short W: 28.5/89
|91
|137
|105
|142
|94
|108
|142
|89
|120
|1028
|1028
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
Course Layout