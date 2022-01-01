Kitakami Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links/Parkland
Par 72
Length 7090 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7090 yards
|73.5
|131
|White
|72
|6215 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6215 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5408 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kitakami Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|594
|385
|357
|207
|383
|440
|402
|177
|600
|3545
|425
|574
|459
|218
|394
|334
|153
|560
|428
|3545
|7090
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|521
|336
|316
|151
|346
|395
|341
|153
|545
|3104
|378
|518
|411
|174
|368
|296
|126
|499
|341
|3111
|6215
|Red W: 67.1/113
|494
|318
|297
|128
|322
|287
|314
|126
|404
|2690
|355
|449
|279
|143
|333
|296
|126
|419
|318
|2718
|5408
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|13
|1
|7
|11
|17
|5
|16
|10
|4
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, JCB, AMEX, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
LodgingLodging Available
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
