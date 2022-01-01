Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Iwate

Kitakami Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links/Parkland
Par 72
Length 7090 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7090 yards 73.5 131
White 72 6215 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6215 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5408 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kitakami Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 594 385 357 207 383 440 402 177 600 3545 425 574 459 218 394 334 153 560 428 3545 7090
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 521 336 316 151 346 395 341 153 545 3104 378 518 411 174 368 296 126 499 341 3111 6215
Red W: 67.1/113 494 318 297 128 322 287 314 126 404 2690 355 449 279 143 333 296 126 419 318 2718 5408
Handicap 3 9 15 13 1 7 11 17 5 16 10 4 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, JCB, AMEX, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Lodging

Lodging Available

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

