Yugawara Country Club - Short Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 27
Length 1265 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|1265 yards
|Regular
|27
|1103 yards
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Greens Bentgrass and Koryo
Rentals/Services
Clubs No
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, AMEX, DC, Mastercard
Dress code Please wear a top with a collar. ・ T-shirts, tank tops, sleeveless clothing, jeans, shorts, sandals, and other unsuitable clothing are strictly prohibited.
