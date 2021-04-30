Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Yugawara Country Club - Short Course

0
Rating Snapshot
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 27
Length 1265 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 1265 yards
Regular 27 1103 yards

Year Built N/A
Greens Bentgrass and Koryo

Clubs No

Driving Range Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, AMEX, DC, Mastercard
Dress code Please wear a top with a collar. ・ T-shirts, tank tops, sleeveless clothing, jeans, shorts, sandals, and other unsuitable clothing are strictly prohibited.

Be the first to leave a review

