Kannami Golf Club - Fuji Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6511 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6511 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6240 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5988 yards 69.2 117
Green (W) 72 5654 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5002 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Fuji
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 518 399 336 219 468 545 179 341 316 3321 351 182 321 374 145 557 404 501 355 3190 6511
Blue M: 70.7/121 498 377 322 187 446 525 168 323 308 3154 337 168 309 366 140 545 389 492 340 3086 6240
White M: 69.2/117 494 361 306 159 428 516 155 305 293 3017 324 164 302 349 129 522 372 478 331 2971 5988
Green W: 70.2/119 454 312 306 153 398 496 155 289 292 2855 295 132 302 326 116 506 350 462 310 2799 5654
Red W: 67.1/113 439 286 269 147 375 379 142 231 266 2534 280 126 276 309 109 461 266 378 263 2468 5002
Handicap 11 15 5 9 1 3 17 13 7 10 14 6 12 18 8 2 16 4
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1971

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, AMEX, Master
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

