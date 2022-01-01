Kannami Golf Club - Fuji Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6511 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6511 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6240 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5988 yards
|69.2
|117
|Green (W)
|72
|5654 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5002 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Fuji
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|518
|399
|336
|219
|468
|545
|179
|341
|316
|3321
|351
|182
|321
|374
|145
|557
|404
|501
|355
|3190
|6511
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|498
|377
|322
|187
|446
|525
|168
|323
|308
|3154
|337
|168
|309
|366
|140
|545
|389
|492
|340
|3086
|6240
|White M: 69.2/117
|494
|361
|306
|159
|428
|516
|155
|305
|293
|3017
|324
|164
|302
|349
|129
|522
|372
|478
|331
|2971
|5988
|Green W: 70.2/119
|454
|312
|306
|153
|398
|496
|155
|289
|292
|2855
|295
|132
|302
|326
|116
|506
|350
|462
|310
|2799
|5654
|Red W: 67.1/113
|439
|286
|269
|147
|375
|379
|142
|231
|266
|2534
|280
|126
|276
|309
|109
|461
|266
|378
|263
|2468
|5002
|Handicap
|11
|15
|5
|9
|1
|3
|17
|13
|7
|10
|14
|6
|12
|18
|8
|2
|16
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, AMEX, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout