Kannami Springs Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6632 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6632 yards
|Blue
|72
|6244 yards
|White
|72
|5868 yards
|Red
|72
|5229 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Architect Perry Dye (1989)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, Saison, UFJ, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Sauna
Available ActivitiesDarts, Billiards
Available SportsTable Tennis
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
