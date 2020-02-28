Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Kannami Springs Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6632 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6632 yards
Blue 72 6244 yards
White 72 5868 yards
Red 72 5229 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Architect Perry Dye (1989)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, Saison, UFJ, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Sauna

Available Activities

Darts, Billiards

Available Sports

Table Tennis

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Nishiatami Golf Course
Atami, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone-en Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone Yunohana Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daihakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba WEST
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba WEST Course
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawana - Fuji
Kawana Hotel Golf Course - The Fuji Course
Ito, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawana Hotel GC - The Oshima: #6
Kawana Hotel Golf Course - The Oshima Course
Ito, Shizuoka
Resort
3.0
1
Write Review
Daegu Golf Course
Otsuchi, Iwate
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sagami Course
Hadano, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
Eagle Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful House on the Hill
Travel Offers
Escape to Borrego and stay at our beautiful “House on the Hill"
From $300
Sun at The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort
Travel Offers
Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort Stay & Play Package with MGM Resorts
From $119
BrianOar - #16 from green to tee
Travel Offers
Gamble Sands 2 Nights 3 Rounds Weekday Package
From $459
Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst Resort
Travel Offers
Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst Resort
From $653
Featured Content
Corica Park - golfer on the putting green
Articles
Not your old-school munis
cgt-odyssey-og-1.jpg
Articles
Callaway's new Odyssey White Hot OG putter line is a Cool Golf Thing
2022 PGA Championship won't be held at Trump Bedminster
Video
2022 PGA Championship won't be held at Trump Bedminster
KevinPon.jpg
Articles
The condor has landed at Lake Chabot Golf Course in California
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me