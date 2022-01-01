Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Kannami Golf Club - Hakone Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6098 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6098 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5652 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 4893 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hakone
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 391 520 546 408 187 512 136 349 155 3204 511 293 120 305 321 163 314 357 510 2894 6098
White M: 70.2/119 380 488 508 374 175 481 118 322 125 2971 476 266 98 287 305 128 285 341 495 2681 5652
Net W: 66.9/109 314 418 485 340 157 373 105 269 110 2571 446 246 98 199 299 120 238 307 369 2322 4893
Handicap 13 9 11 5 1 3 17 15 7 8 16 18 12 14 4 2 10 6
Par 4 5 5 4 3 5 3 4 3 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1971

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, AMEX, Master
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

