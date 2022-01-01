Kannami Golf Club - Hakone Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6098 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6098 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5652 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|4893 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Hakone
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|391
|520
|546
|408
|187
|512
|136
|349
|155
|3204
|511
|293
|120
|305
|321
|163
|314
|357
|510
|2894
|6098
|White M: 70.2/119
|380
|488
|508
|374
|175
|481
|118
|322
|125
|2971
|476
|266
|98
|287
|305
|128
|285
|341
|495
|2681
|5652
|Net W: 66.9/109
|314
|418
|485
|340
|157
|373
|105
|269
|110
|2571
|446
|246
|98
|199
|299
|120
|238
|307
|369
|2322
|4893
|Handicap
|13
|9
|11
|5
|1
|3
|17
|15
|7
|8
|16
|18
|12
|14
|4
|2
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, AMEX, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout