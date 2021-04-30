Yugawara Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6251 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6251 yards
|69.7
|119
|Regular
|72
|5989 yards
|68.2
|115
|Regular (W)
|72
|5989 yards
|69.2
|117
Scorecard for Yugawara Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.7/119
|410
|175
|348
|433
|355
|362
|173
|530
|440
|3226
|515
|275
|450
|162
|457
|312
|270
|154
|430
|3025
|6251
|Regular M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117
|394
|173
|341
|410
|328
|357
|165
|525
|416
|3109
|472
|270
|425
|157
|441
|304
|260
|130
|421
|2880
|5989
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|13
|7
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|14
|2
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|35
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Greens Bentgrass and Koryo
Rentals/Services
Clubs No
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Please wear a top with a collar. ・ T-shirts, tank tops, sleeveless clothing, jeans, shorts, sandals, and other unsuitable clothing are strictly prohibited.
