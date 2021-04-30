Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Yugawara Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6251 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6251 yards 69.7 119
Regular 72 5989 yards 68.2 115
Regular (W) 72 5989 yards 69.2 117
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yugawara Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.7/119 410 175 348 433 355 362 173 530 440 3226 515 275 450 162 457 312 270 154 430 3025 6251
Regular M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117 394 173 341 410 328 357 165 525 416 3109 472 270 425 157 441 304 260 130 421 2880 5989
Handicap 9 15 3 1 13 7 17 5 11 10 16 4 14 2 8 12 18 6
Par 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 35 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 36 71

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Greens Bentgrass and Koryo

Rentals/Services

Clubs No

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Please wear a top with a collar. ・ T-shirts, tank tops, sleeveless clothing, jeans, shorts, sandals, and other unsuitable clothing are strictly prohibited.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Yugawara CC - Short
Yugawara Country Club - Short Course
Yugawara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nishiatami GC
Nishiatami Golf Course
Atami, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone Yunohana GC: #4
Hakone Yunohana Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone-en GC: #5
Hakone-en Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kannami Springs CC
Kannami Springs Country Club
Kannami, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Daihakone CC: #17
Daihakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Daegu GC: #3
Daegu Golf Course
Otsuchi, Iwate
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiratsuka Fujimi CC
Hiratsuka Fujimi Country Club - Oiso Course
Nakai, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiratsuka Fujimi CC
Hiratsuka Fujimi Country Club - Hiratsuka Course
Nakai, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakewood GC
Lakewood Golf Club - West Course
Oiso, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakewood GC
Lakewood Golf Club - East Course
Oiso, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

