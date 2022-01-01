Hakone Kurakake Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6305 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6305 yards
|Regular
|72
|6020 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5342 yards
Scorecard for Hakone Kurakake Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 65.2/114
|515
|347
|138
|398
|375
|365
|139
|516
|506
|3299
|333
|377
|169
|408
|387
|336
|335
|182
|479
|3006
|6305
|Regular M: 64.7/113
|500
|337
|125
|387
|359
|350
|135
|470
|490
|3153
|300
|366
|160
|378
|375
|325
|326
|169
|468
|2867
|6020
|Ladies W: 64.1/110
|474
|300
|110
|321
|303
|330
|130
|400
|444
|2812
|300
|346
|160
|245
|360
|245
|321
|153
|400
|2530
|5342
|Handicap
|15
|5
|11
|1
|17
|3
|9
|13
|7
|18
|8
|12
|6
|2
|16
|14
|4
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|37
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|35
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, UC,Saison, Diners Club, Amex, JCB, Mastercard
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
