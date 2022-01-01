Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Hakone Kurakake Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6305 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6305 yards
Regular 72 6020 yards
Ladies 72 5342 yards
Scorecard for Hakone Kurakake Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 65.2/114 515 347 138 398 375 365 139 516 506 3299 333 377 169 408 387 336 335 182 479 3006 6305
Regular M: 64.7/113 500 337 125 387 359 350 135 470 490 3153 300 366 160 378 375 325 326 169 468 2867 6020
Ladies W: 64.1/110 474 300 110 321 303 330 130 400 444 2812 300 346 160 245 360 245 321 153 400 2530 5342
Handicap 15 5 11 1 17 3 9 13 7 18 8 12 6 2 16 14 4 10
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 5 37 4 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 35 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, UC,Saison, Diners Club, Amex, JCB, Mastercard

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

