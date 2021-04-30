Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Ashinoko Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6308 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6308 yards 70.0
Back/B 72 6205 yards
Regular/A 72 5827 yards 67.8
Regular/B 72 5716 yards
Ladies/A 72 4757 yards 67.8
Ladies/B 72 4642 yards
Scorecard for Ashinoko Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.0/123 300 368 339 618 150 351 449 169 318 3062 204 461 346 371 420 344 154 405 541 3246 6308
White M: 67.8/121 284 336 326 556 135 336 412 146 311 2842 171 434 309 324 406 322 146 383 490 2985 5827
Red W: 68.8/123 261 261 231 486 113 232 380 141 275 2380 148 354 296 264 294 234 138 288 361 2377 4757
Handicap 15 3 9 7 13 1 11 5 17 4 16 10 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 36 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Giichi Sato (1960)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Diners, MUFG, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Locker Rooms

