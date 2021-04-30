Ashinoko Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6308 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6308 yards
|70.0
|Back/B
|72
|6205 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|5827 yards
|67.8
|Regular/B
|72
|5716 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|4757 yards
|67.8
|Ladies/B
|72
|4642 yards
Scorecard for Ashinoko Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.0/123
|300
|368
|339
|618
|150
|351
|449
|169
|318
|3062
|204
|461
|346
|371
|420
|344
|154
|405
|541
|3246
|6308
|White M: 67.8/121
|284
|336
|326
|556
|135
|336
|412
|146
|311
|2842
|171
|434
|309
|324
|406
|322
|146
|383
|490
|2985
|5827
|Red W: 68.8/123
|261
|261
|231
|486
|113
|232
|380
|141
|275
|2380
|148
|354
|296
|264
|294
|234
|138
|288
|361
|2377
|4757
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|7
|13
|1
|11
|5
|17
|4
|16
|10
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Giichi Sato (1960)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Diners, MUFG, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLocker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout