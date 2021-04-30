Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Yomiuri Country Club - West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 7196 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7196 yards 74.4 131
Champion (W) 72 7196 yards 80.5
Back 72 6866 yards 72.8 123
Back (W) 72 6866 yards 76.6
Regular 72 6451 yards 70.9 121
Regular (W) 72 6451 yards 76.6
Front (W) 72 6189 yards 75.2 123
Front 72 6189 yards 69.7 119
Ladies 72 5543 yards 67.3 119
Senior 72 5543 yards 67.3
Senior (W) 72 5543 yards 71.9
Ladies (W) 72 5543 yards 71.9
Enjoy (W) 72 4154 yards 64.6
Enjoy 72 4154 yards 60.1
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 367 187 419 473 220 529 354 562 465 3576 358 434 183 564 451 461 534 209 426 3620 7196
Green M: 73.1/123 367 187 405 438 202 506 331 541 438 3415 345 400 183 542 436 448 514 191 392 3451 6866
Blue M: 70.7/121 337 160 380 415 163 506 312 517 394 3184 327 373 161 524 419 430 494 171 368 3267 6451
White M: 69.5/119 W: 71.7/123 337 160 336 396 163 470 312 517 371 3062 327 373 161 495 419 396 478 133 345 3127 6189
Red W: 70.2/119 318 146 295 351 124 470 284 468 344 2800 313 272 149 423 319 365 461 133 308 2743 5543
Handicap 9 15 3 1 7 13 17 11 5 10 4 16 8 2 14 18 12 6
Par 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1962
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Osamu Ueda (1962)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yomiuri CC - Sakura
Yomiuri Country Club - Sakura Course
Nishinomiya, Hyogo
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yomiuri CC - Hikari
Yomiuri Country Club - Hikari Course
Nishinomiya, Hyogo
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yomiuri CC: #17
Yomiuri Country Club
Nishinomiya, Hyogo
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daitakarazuka GC - Takarazuka: #1
Daitakarazuka Golf Club - Takarazuka Course
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daitakarazuka GC - Nishinomiya: green #3
Daitakarazuka Golf Club - Nishinomiya Course
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daitakarazuka GC - Rokko: #2
Daitakarazuka Golf Club - Rokko Course
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daitakarazuka GC - Ashiya: #2
Daitakarazuka Golf Club - Ashiya Course
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Takarazuka
Taiheiyo Club Takarazuka Course
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kobe GC
Kobe Golf Club
Kobe, Hyogo
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Naruo GC
Naruo Golf Club
Kawanishi, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawanishi Golf Club
Kawanishi, Hyogo
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Arima
Taiheiyo Club Arima Course
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Featured Content
hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me