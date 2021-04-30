Yomiuri Country Club - West Course
Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 7196 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7196 yards
|74.4
|131
|Champion (W)
|72
|7196 yards
|80.5
|Back
|72
|6866 yards
|72.8
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6866 yards
|76.6
|Regular
|72
|6451 yards
|70.9
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6451 yards
|76.6
|Front (W)
|72
|6189 yards
|75.2
|123
|Front
|72
|6189 yards
|69.7
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5543 yards
|67.3
|119
|Senior
|72
|5543 yards
|67.3
|Senior (W)
|72
|5543 yards
|71.9
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5543 yards
|71.9
|Enjoy (W)
|72
|4154 yards
|64.6
|Enjoy
|72
|4154 yards
|60.1
Scorecard for West Course
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|367
|187
|419
|473
|220
|529
|354
|562
|465
|3576
|358
|434
|183
|564
|451
|461
|534
|209
|426
|3620
|7196
|Green M: 73.1/123
|367
|187
|405
|438
|202
|506
|331
|541
|438
|3415
|345
|400
|183
|542
|436
|448
|514
|191
|392
|3451
|6866
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|337
|160
|380
|415
|163
|506
|312
|517
|394
|3184
|327
|373
|161
|524
|419
|430
|494
|171
|368
|3267
|6451
|White M: 69.5/119 W: 71.7/123
|337
|160
|336
|396
|163
|470
|312
|517
|371
|3062
|327
|373
|161
|495
|419
|396
|478
|133
|345
|3127
|6189
|Red W: 70.2/119
|318
|146
|295
|351
|124
|470
|284
|468
|344
|2800
|313
|272
|149
|423
|319
|365
|461
|133
|308
|2743
|5543
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|7
|13
|17
|11
|5
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Year Built 1962
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Osamu Ueda (1962)
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
