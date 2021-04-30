Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Yomiuri Country Club - Sakura Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 54
Length 1756 yards
Slope 101
Rating 54.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 54 1756 yards 54.5 101
Red (W) 54 1595 yards 55.0 103
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sakura
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 54.5/101 73 102 64 110 61 155 104 101 136 906 85 110 96 65 96 86 150 79 83 850 1756
Red W: 55.0/103 73 102 64 110 61 78 104 101 102 795 85 110 96 65 96 86 100 79 83 800 1595
Handicap 13 7 17 5 15 3 11 9 1 8 18 4 12 16 14 2 10 6
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

