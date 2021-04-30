Yomiuri Country Club - Sakura Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 54
Length 1756 yards
Slope 101
Rating 54.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|54
|1756 yards
|54.5
|101
|Red (W)
|54
|1595 yards
|55.0
|103
Scorecard for Sakura
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 54.5/101
|73
|102
|64
|110
|61
|155
|104
|101
|136
|906
|85
|110
|96
|65
|96
|86
|150
|79
|83
|850
|1756
|Red W: 55.0/103
|73
|102
|64
|110
|61
|78
|104
|101
|102
|795
|85
|110
|96
|65
|96
|86
|100
|79
|83
|800
|1595
|Handicap
|13
|7
|17
|5
|15
|3
|11
|9
|1
|8
|18
|4
|12
|16
|14
|2
|10
|6
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
Course Layout