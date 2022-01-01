Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Toyama

Himi Country Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6621 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6621 yards 73.1 123
Reg 72 6161 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5705 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for Himi Country Club
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 555 354 195 371 430 344 314 168 476 3207 416 186 472 422 397 378 537 247 359 3414 6621
Regular M: 70.7/121 534 332 172 340 408 321 280 147 454 2988 394 168 438 392 375 356 504 208 338 3173 6161
Ladies W: 70.2/119 518 315 153 329 384 298 248 127 432 2804 372 151 388 367 340 345 482 145 311 2901 5705
Handicap 3 11 9 7 1 17 13 15 5 8 18 6 4 16 14 2 12 10
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hideo Takemura (1992)

Carts Yes

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

