Himi Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6621 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6621 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg
|72
|6161 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5705 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Himi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|555
|354
|195
|371
|430
|344
|314
|168
|476
|3207
|416
|186
|472
|422
|397
|378
|537
|247
|359
|3414
|6621
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|534
|332
|172
|340
|408
|321
|280
|147
|454
|2988
|394
|168
|438
|392
|375
|356
|504
|208
|338
|3173
|6161
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|518
|315
|153
|329
|384
|298
|248
|127
|432
|2804
|372
|151
|388
|367
|340
|345
|482
|145
|311
|2901
|5705
|Handicap
|3
|11
|9
|7
|1
|17
|13
|15
|5
|8
|18
|6
|4
|16
|14
|2
|12
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hideo Takemura (1992)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
