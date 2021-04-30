Cherry Golf Inagawa Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Cherry Inagawa Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|400
|468
|408
|398
|181
|489
|214
|467
|491
|3516
|536
|319
|277
|183
|420
|363
|178
|599
|469
|3344
|6860
|White M: 70.7/121
|348
|427
|394
|361
|140
|456
|162
|409
|456
|3153
|489
|274
|245
|163
|373
|314
|137
|555
|424
|2974
|6127
|Red W: 67.1/113
|295
|350
|362
|332
|116
|408
|131
|355
|406
|2755
|422
|232
|213
|138
|318
|265
|99
|501
|367
|2555
|5310
|Handicap
|11
|3
|7
|9
|17
|1
|15
|5
|13
|4
|12
|16
|14
|2
|10
|18
|8
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, AMEX & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Course Layout