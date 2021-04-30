Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Cherry Golf Inagawa Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Cherry Inagawa Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 400 468 408 398 181 489 214 467 491 3516 536 319 277 183 420 363 178 599 469 3344 6860
White M: 70.7/121 348 427 394 361 140 456 162 409 456 3153 489 274 245 163 373 314 137 555 424 2974 6127
Red W: 67.1/113 295 350 362 332 116 408 131 355 406 2755 422 232 213 138 318 265 99 501 367 2555 5310
Handicap 11 3 7 9 17 1 15 5 13 4 12 16 14 2 10 18 8 6
Par 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, AMEX & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Nearby Courses
Taiheiyo Club Takarazuka
Taiheiyo Club Takarazuka Course
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Golf Tokiwadai: #13
Cherry Golf Tokiwadai Course
Kawanishi, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Naruo GC
Naruo Golf Club
Kawanishi, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daitakarazuka GC - Takarazuka: #1
Daitakarazuka Golf Club - Takarazuka Course
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanko GC
Sanko Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawanishi Golf Club
Kawanishi, Hyogo
0.0
0
Write Review
Yomiuri CC - West: #6
Yomiuri Country Club - West Course
Nishinomiya, Hyogo
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Daitakarazuka GC - Nishinomiya: green #3
Daitakarazuka Golf Club - Nishinomiya Course
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yomiuri CC - Sakura
Yomiuri Country Club - Sakura Course
Nishinomiya, Hyogo
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Daitakarazuka GC - Rokko: #2
Daitakarazuka Golf Club - Rokko Course
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yomiuri CC: #17
Yomiuri Country Club
Nishinomiya, Hyogo
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yomiuri CC - Hikari
Yomiuri Country Club - Hikari Course
Nishinomiya, Hyogo
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

