Kansai Karuizawa Country Club - East/South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5929 yards
Slope 119
Rating 70.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 5929 yards 70.2 119
Back (W) 72 5929 yards 71.2 121
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi - Minami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Regular M: 70.2/119 W: 71.2/121 299 328 271 484 360 186 327 171 516 2942 389 322 507 115 296 490 262 274 332 2987 5929
Handicap 5 3 9 15 7 17 11 13 1 12 6 2 16 4 18 14 10 8
Par 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 4 37 73

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, DC, BC, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Sauna

Reviews

