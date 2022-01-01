Kansai Karuizawa Country Club - East/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5929 yards
Slope 119
Rating 70.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|5929 yards
|70.2
|119
|Back (W)
|72
|5929 yards
|71.2
|121
Scorecard for Higashi - Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Regular M: 70.2/119 W: 71.2/121
|299
|328
|271
|484
|360
|186
|327
|171
|516
|2942
|389
|322
|507
|115
|296
|490
|262
|274
|332
|2987
|5929
|Handicap
|5
|3
|9
|15
|7
|17
|11
|13
|1
|12
|6
|2
|16
|4
|18
|14
|10
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|37
|73
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, DC, BC, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Sauna
Course Layout