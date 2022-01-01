Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Sun Great Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6731 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.5
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6731 yards 72.5
Black (W) 72 6731 yards 79.3
Blue 72 6402 yards 71.2
Blue (W) 72 6402 yards 77.7
White 72 6000 yards 69.0
White (W) 72 6000 yards 75
Red (W) 72 5448 yards 72.1
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 391 349 405 165 538 325 659 204 443 3479 307 372 207 351 358 573 151 414 519 3252 6731
Regular M: 70.7/121 371 329 390 151 523 300 580 170 411 3225 291 353 170 335 344 555 134 392 493 3067 6292
Ladies W: 70.2/119 350 272 358 106 470 260 428 130 322 2696 291 353 170 335 344 555 134 392 493 3067 5763
Handicap 9 13 3 17 5 11 1 15 7 14 6 16 4 8 12 18 2 10
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / DC / MASTER / AMEX / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Cherry Golf Inagawa: #1
Cherry Golf Inagawa Course
Inagawa, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Kansai Karuizawa CC - East: #1
Kansai Karuizawa Country Club - North/East Course
Inagawa, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Kansai Karuizawa CC - North: #6
Kansai Karuizawa Country Club - South/North Course
Inagawa, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Kansai Karuizawa CC - West: #8
Kansai Karuizawa Country Club - West/North Course
Inagawa, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Kansai Karuizawa CC - South: #3
Kansai Karuizawa Country Club - East/South Course
Inagawa, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Kansai Karuizawa CC - West: #4
Kansai Karuizawa Country Club - West/South Course
Inagawa, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Kansai Karuizawa CC - East: #8
Kansai Karuizawa Country Club - East/West Course
Inagawa, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Asahi Kokusai Takarazuka CC
Asahi Kokusai Takarazuka Country Club
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Inagawa Green CC: #2
Inagawa Green Country Club
Inagawa, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Rurikei GC
Rurikei Golf Club - West/Middle Course
Nantan, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Arima Fuji CC
Arima Fuji Country Club
Sanda, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Taiheiyo Club Takarazuka
Taiheiyo Club Takarazuka Course
Takarazuka, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
