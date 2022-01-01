Sun Great Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6731 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6731 yards
|72.5
|Black (W)
|72
|6731 yards
|79.3
|Blue
|72
|6402 yards
|71.2
|Blue (W)
|72
|6402 yards
|77.7
|White
|72
|6000 yards
|69.0
|White (W)
|72
|6000 yards
|75
|Red (W)
|72
|5448 yards
|72.1
Scorecard for Sun Great Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|391
|349
|405
|165
|538
|325
|659
|204
|443
|3479
|307
|372
|207
|351
|358
|573
|151
|414
|519
|3252
|6731
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|371
|329
|390
|151
|523
|300
|580
|170
|411
|3225
|291
|353
|170
|335
|344
|555
|134
|392
|493
|3067
|6292
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|350
|272
|358
|106
|470
|260
|428
|130
|322
|2696
|291
|353
|170
|335
|344
|555
|134
|392
|493
|3067
|5763
|Handicap
|9
|13
|3
|17
|5
|11
|1
|15
|7
|14
|6
|16
|4
|8
|12
|18
|2
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / DC / MASTER / AMEX / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
