Kansai Karuizawa Country Club - North/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5584 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|5584 yards
|69.2
|117
|Back (W)
|72
|5584 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Kita - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|480
|330
|269
|110
|460
|238
|315
|150
|290
|2642
|299
|328
|271
|484
|360
|186
|327
|171
|516
|2942
|5584
|Handicap
|11
|7
|13
|15
|9
|5
|3
|17
|1
|6
|4
|10
|16
|8
|18
|12
|14
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, DC, BC, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Sauna
