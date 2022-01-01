Kansai Karuizawa Country Club - West/North Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5859 yards
Slope 119
Rating 70.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (W)
|72
|5859 yards
|70.2
|119
|Back
|72
|5759 yards
|69.2
|117
Scorecard for Nishi - Kita
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|505
|329
|113
|472
|350
|154
|389
|419
|386
|3117
|480
|330
|269
|110
|460
|238
|315
|150
|290
|2642
|5759
|Handicap
|1
|11
|17
|13
|9
|15
|7
|3
|5
|12
|8
|14
|16
|10
|6
|4
|18
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, DC, BC, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Sauna
