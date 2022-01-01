Kansai Karuizawa Country Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6059 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6059 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back (W)
|72
|6059 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|299
|328
|271
|484
|360
|186
|327
|171
|516
|2942
|505
|329
|113
|472
|350
|154
|389
|419
|386
|3117
|6059
|Handicap
|5
|3
|9
|15
|7
|17
|11
|13
|1
|2
|12
|18
|14
|10
|16
|8
|4
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, DC, BC, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Sauna
