Asahi Kokusai Takarazuka Country Club

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6583 yards
Slope 125
Rating 70.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 71 6583 yards 70.0 125
Back (W) 71 6583 yards 75.1 136
Regular 71 6184 yards 68.8 121
Regular (W) 71 6184 yards 73.5 130
Front 71 5860 yards 67.1 118
Front (W) 71 5860 yards 71.3 123
Gold 71 5286 yards 63.3 109
Gold (W) 71 5286 yards 67.5 114
Ladies 71 4926 yards 66.1 110
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Asahi - Asahidaira
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.1/121 361 173 524 200 397 481 508 230 423 3297 351 335 543 149 444 315 465 182 502 3286 6583
Regular M: 69.7/119 353 157 508 176 380 435 491 217 389 3106 338 319 490 146 392 304 438 167 484 3078 6184
Front M: 68.2/115 326 145 483 165 353 411 480 199 359 2921 323 304 475 131 381 295 411 150 469 2939 5860
Ladies W: 65.9/107 306 127 403 143 250 322 423 148 343 2465 290 257 402 104 329 287 289 133 370 2461 4926
Handicap 15 17 5 9 3 1 13 11 7 8 12 6 18 2 14 4 16 10
Par 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 35 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 71
Handicap (W) 8 10 12 14 2 16 18 6 4 11 13 3 9 1 7 15 17 5

Course Details

Year Built 1966

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

