Asahi Kokusai Takarazuka Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6583 yards
Slope 125
Rating 70.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6583 yards
|70.0
|125
|Back (W)
|71
|6583 yards
|75.1
|136
|Regular
|71
|6184 yards
|68.8
|121
|Regular (W)
|71
|6184 yards
|73.5
|130
|Front
|71
|5860 yards
|67.1
|118
|Front (W)
|71
|5860 yards
|71.3
|123
|Gold
|71
|5286 yards
|63.3
|109
|Gold (W)
|71
|5286 yards
|67.5
|114
|Ladies
|71
|4926 yards
|66.1
|110
Scorecard for Asahi - Asahidaira
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.1/121
|361
|173
|524
|200
|397
|481
|508
|230
|423
|3297
|351
|335
|543
|149
|444
|315
|465
|182
|502
|3286
|6583
|Regular M: 69.7/119
|353
|157
|508
|176
|380
|435
|491
|217
|389
|3106
|338
|319
|490
|146
|392
|304
|438
|167
|484
|3078
|6184
|Front M: 68.2/115
|326
|145
|483
|165
|353
|411
|480
|199
|359
|2921
|323
|304
|475
|131
|381
|295
|411
|150
|469
|2939
|5860
|Ladies W: 65.9/107
|306
|127
|403
|143
|250
|322
|423
|148
|343
|2465
|290
|257
|402
|104
|329
|287
|289
|133
|370
|2461
|4926
|Handicap
|15
|17
|5
|9
|3
|1
|13
|11
|7
|8
|12
|6
|18
|2
|14
|4
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|35
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|71
|Handicap (W)
|8
|10
|12
|14
|2
|16
|18
|6
|4
|11
|13
|3
|9
|1
|7
|15
|17
|5
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
