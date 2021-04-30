Art Lake Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7156 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7156 yards
|Regular
|72
|6560 yards
|Front
|72
|6107 yards
Scorecard for Art Lake Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|548
|401
|188
|412
|337
|423
|562
|208
|422
|3501
|428
|598
|422
|225
|535
|184
|358
|470
|435
|3655
|7156
|Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|511
|380
|171
|382
|301
|400
|522
|180
|368
|3215
|402
|564
|390
|205
|493
|147
|332
|401
|411
|3345
|6560
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|440
|338
|132
|295
|261
|319
|452
|120
|311
|2668
|358
|493
|352
|129
|437
|112
|288
|347
|320
|2836
|5504
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|16
|4
|10
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Course Layout