About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7156 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7156 yards
Regular 72 6560 yards
Front 72 6107 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Art Lake Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 548 401 188 412 337 423 562 208 422 3501 428 598 422 225 535 184 358 470 435 3655 7156
Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 511 380 171 382 301 400 522 180 368 3215 402 564 390 205 493 147 332 401 411 3345 6560
Ladies W: 70.2/119 440 338 132 295 261 319 452 120 311 2668 358 493 352 129 437 112 288 347 320 2836 5504
Handicap 9 3 15 7 13 1 5 17 11 16 4 10 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

