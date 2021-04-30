Inagawa Green Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6497 yards
Slope 118
Rating 70.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6497 yards
|70.4
|118
|White
|72
|6082 yards
|65.2
|112
|Red (W)
|72
|4963 yards
|66.2
|114
Scorecard for Inagawa Green Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 67.2/118
|350
|443
|160
|358
|480
|185
|405
|558
|384
|3323
|343
|394
|143
|386
|366
|142
|435
|480
|485
|3174
|6497
|White M: 65.2/112
|335
|370
|145
|343
|450
|175
|400
|538
|369
|3125
|328
|368
|123
|366
|346
|108
|385
|468
|465
|2957
|6082
|Red W: 66.2/114
|325
|340
|145
|210
|358
|175
|216
|363
|287
|2419
|303
|240
|110
|326
|325
|97
|310
|415
|418
|2544
|4963
|Handicap
|13
|3
|17
|11
|9
|15
|5
|1
|7
|16
|14
|10
|8
|12
|18
|2
|6
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout