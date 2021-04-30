Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Toyama

Hanao Country Club - West/East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi - Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 526 382 164 424 425 182 359 488 410 3360 520 372 304 218 341 560 196 432 405 3348 6708
Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 514 362 151 402 394 162 340 474 397 3196 505 353 288 196 326 543 170 374 384 3139 6335
Handicap 5 11 9 1 13 7 15 17 3 6 10 8 12 14 16 18 2 4
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Saison, Jcb, DC, UC, Amex, Nicos, Diners Club
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hanao CC: Aerial view
Hanao Country Club - East/Middle Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanao CC: Clubhouse
Hanao Country Club - West/Middle Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hokuriku Green Hill GC
Hokuriku Green Hill Golf Club
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamabiko GC
Yamabiko Golf Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - East/Central
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - Short Course
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - East/West
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - West/Central
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa East: #1
Kanazawa East Golf Club
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomuro Nine: #1
Kanazawa Golf Club - Tomuro/Yuwaki
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomuro Nine: #2
Kanazawa Golf Club - Kenroku/Tomuro
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kenroku Nine: #5
Kanazawa Golf Club - Kenroku/Yuwaki
Kanazawa, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me