Chigusa Country Club

Chigusa Country Club

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6950 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6950 yards 73.2 123
Regular 72 6573 yards 71.3 121
Regular (W) 72 6573 yards 76.5 121
Front 72 6206 yards 69.4 117
Front (W) 72 6206 yards 74.2 117
Gold 72 5441 yards 66.5 111
Women (W) 72 5271 yards 69.9 113
Platinum (W) 72 5000 yards 66.1 111
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chigusa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.2/123 454 430 376 579 371 205 536 202 360 3513 535 198 414 359 401 373 522 194 441 3437 6950
Regular M: 71.3/121 W: 76.5/121 445 411 352 564 356 185 517 180 344 3354 512 180 389 339 377 342 493 174 413 3219 6573
Front M: 69.4/117 W: 74.2/117 414 394 330 560 333 154 486 152 329 3152 504 155 373 315 362 322 473 150 400 3054 6206
Gold M: 66.5/111 398 380 287 437 256 125 461 125 263 2732 436 129 320 281 308 281 447 142 365 2709 5441
Women W: 69.9/113 340 330 287 437 256 125 461 125 263 2624 436 129 320 281 308 281 447 80 365 2647 5271
Platinum W: 66.1/111 299 273 287 437 256 125 461 125 263 2526 436 129 220 281 308 281 447 80 292 2474 5000
Handicap 3 9 11 1 7 13 5 15 17 6 12 2 18 10 16 8 14 4
Par 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Peter Thomson (1975)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners, American Express
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

