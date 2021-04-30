Chigusa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6950 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6950 yards
|73.2
|123
|Regular
|72
|6573 yards
|71.3
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6573 yards
|76.5
|121
|Front
|72
|6206 yards
|69.4
|117
|Front (W)
|72
|6206 yards
|74.2
|117
|Gold
|72
|5441 yards
|66.5
|111
|Women (W)
|72
|5271 yards
|69.9
|113
|Platinum (W)
|72
|5000 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for Chigusa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.2/123
|454
|430
|376
|579
|371
|205
|536
|202
|360
|3513
|535
|198
|414
|359
|401
|373
|522
|194
|441
|3437
|6950
|Regular M: 71.3/121 W: 76.5/121
|445
|411
|352
|564
|356
|185
|517
|180
|344
|3354
|512
|180
|389
|339
|377
|342
|493
|174
|413
|3219
|6573
|Front M: 69.4/117 W: 74.2/117
|414
|394
|330
|560
|333
|154
|486
|152
|329
|3152
|504
|155
|373
|315
|362
|322
|473
|150
|400
|3054
|6206
|Gold M: 66.5/111
|398
|380
|287
|437
|256
|125
|461
|125
|263
|2732
|436
|129
|320
|281
|308
|281
|447
|142
|365
|2709
|5441
|Women W: 69.9/113
|340
|330
|287
|437
|256
|125
|461
|125
|263
|2624
|436
|129
|320
|281
|308
|281
|447
|80
|365
|2647
|5271
|Platinum W: 66.1/111
|299
|273
|287
|437
|256
|125
|461
|125
|263
|2526
|436
|129
|220
|281
|308
|281
|447
|80
|292
|2474
|5000
|Handicap
|3
|9
|11
|1
|7
|13
|5
|15
|17
|6
|12
|2
|18
|10
|16
|8
|14
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Peter Thomson (1975)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners, American Express
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
