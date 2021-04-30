Awaga Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6826 yards
Slope 118
Rating 73.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6826 yards
|73.0
|118
|Regular
|72
|6476 yards
|66.1
|116
|Front
|72
|6103 yards
|65.8
|115
|Ladies
|72
|5513 yards
|64.7
|112
Scorecard for Awaga Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 67.9/118
|525
|388
|159
|426
|422
|500
|176
|410
|388
|3394
|427
|190
|355
|312
|523
|453
|201
|448
|523
|3432
|6826
|Blue M: 66.1/116
|492
|364
|142
|410
|395
|483
|159
|385
|366
|3196
|405
|173
|339
|287
|509
|437
|192
|432
|506
|3280
|6476
|White M: 65.8/115
|465
|342
|126
|388
|355
|467
|142
|366
|344
|2995
|377
|155
|317
|271
|487
|415
|175
|416
|495
|3108
|6103
|Red W: 64.7/112
|440
|326
|104
|366
|297
|420
|100
|320
|328
|2701
|355
|112
|290
|261
|459
|343
|154
|395
|443
|2812
|5513
|Handicap
|11
|3
|17
|9
|1
|15
|13
|7
|5
|6
|14
|16
|18
|8
|2
|12
|4
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, MC, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout