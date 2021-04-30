Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Awaga Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6826 yards
Slope 118
Rating 73.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6826 yards 73.0 118
Regular 72 6476 yards 66.1 116
Front 72 6103 yards 65.8 115
Ladies 72 5513 yards 64.7 112
Scorecard for Awaga Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 67.9/118 525 388 159 426 422 500 176 410 388 3394 427 190 355 312 523 453 201 448 523 3432 6826
Blue M: 66.1/116 492 364 142 410 395 483 159 385 366 3196 405 173 339 287 509 437 192 432 506 3280 6476
White M: 65.8/115 465 342 126 388 355 467 142 366 344 2995 377 155 317 271 487 415 175 416 495 3108 6103
Red W: 64.7/112 440 326 104 366 297 420 100 320 328 2701 355 112 290 261 459 343 154 395 443 2812 5513
Handicap 11 3 17 9 1 15 13 7 5 6 14 16 18 8 2 12 4 10
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, MC, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

