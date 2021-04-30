Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Tojonomori63 Country Club - Okura - East/West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6496 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6496 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6170 yards 69.8 119
Front 72 5801 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5394 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Okura East - West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 573 324 387 446 194 376 145 523 335 3303 468 184 349 488 157 378 382 384 403 3193 6496
Regular M: 69.8/119 544 319 370 422 170 355 141 500 319 3140 447 164 339 473 139 344 363 364 397 3030 6170
Front M: 69.2/117 517 297 337 392 149 338 118 476 302 2926 426 154 330 460 120 324 344 343 374 2875 5801
Ladies W: 67.1/113 403 297 337 347 131 338 118 383 302 2656 426 143 330 440 120 324 344 321 290 2738 5394
Handicap 4 10 2 12 8 6 14 16 18 11 13 5 1 9 15 7 17 3
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Nicos, VISA, Master, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

