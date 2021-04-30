Tojonomori63 Country Club - Okura - East/West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6496 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6496 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6170 yards
|69.8
|119
|Front
|72
|5801 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5394 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Okura East - West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|573
|324
|387
|446
|194
|376
|145
|523
|335
|3303
|468
|184
|349
|488
|157
|378
|382
|384
|403
|3193
|6496
|Regular M: 69.8/119
|544
|319
|370
|422
|170
|355
|141
|500
|319
|3140
|447
|164
|339
|473
|139
|344
|363
|364
|397
|3030
|6170
|Front M: 69.2/117
|517
|297
|337
|392
|149
|338
|118
|476
|302
|2926
|426
|154
|330
|460
|120
|324
|344
|343
|374
|2875
|5801
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|403
|297
|337
|347
|131
|338
|118
|383
|302
|2656
|426
|143
|330
|440
|120
|324
|344
|321
|290
|2738
|5394
|Handicap
|4
|10
|2
|12
|8
|6
|14
|16
|18
|11
|13
|5
|1
|9
|15
|7
|17
|3
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Nicos, VISA, Master, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout