Tojo Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6643 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6643 yards
|71.9
|123
|White
|72
|6235 yards
|69.8
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6235 yards
|75.5
|123
|Gold
|72
|6045 yards
|68.8
|119
|Gold (W)
|72
|6045 yards
|74.2
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5242 yards
|69.7
|113
Scorecard for Tojo Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|525
|446
|208
|362
|150
|489
|334
|317
|376
|3207
|614
|361
|422
|172
|399
|401
|194
|366
|507
|3436
|6643
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|505
|415
|171
|349
|139
|478
|321
|294
|350
|3022
|551
|338
|402
|152
|382
|389
|154
|356
|489
|3213
|6235
|Gold M: 69.7/119 W: 70.0/121
|484
|399
|140
|334
|120
|478
|293
|294
|350
|2892
|530
|338
|384
|152
|382
|389
|154
|356
|468
|3153
|6045
|Red W: 67.1/113
|412
|288
|116
|317
|101
|405
|269
|294
|305
|2507
|418
|309
|308
|137
|302
|351
|131
|339
|440
|2735
|5242
|Handicap
|13
|1
|11
|7
|17
|3
|15
|5
|9
|4
|18
|2
|14
|6
|10
|12
|8
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, Master, JCB, NICOS, UC, UFJ, VISA, Saison, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout