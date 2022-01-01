Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Tojo Golf Club

About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6643 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6643 yards 71.9 123
White 72 6235 yards 69.8 121
White (W) 72 6235 yards 75.5 123
Gold 72 6045 yards 68.8 119
Gold (W) 72 6045 yards 74.2 121
Red (W) 72 5242 yards 69.7 113
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 525 446 208 362 150 489 334 317 376 3207 614 361 422 172 399 401 194 366 507 3436 6643
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 505 415 171 349 139 478 321 294 350 3022 551 338 402 152 382 389 154 356 489 3213 6235
Gold M: 69.7/119 W: 70.0/121 484 399 140 334 120 478 293 294 350 2892 530 338 384 152 382 389 154 356 468 3153 6045
Red W: 67.1/113 412 288 116 317 101 405 269 294 305 2507 418 309 308 137 302 351 131 339 440 2735 5242
Handicap 13 1 11 7 17 3 15 5 9 4 18 2 14 6 10 12 8 16
Par 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, Master, JCB, NICOS, UC, UFJ, VISA, Saison, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

