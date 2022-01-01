Minagi Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6974 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CHMP
|72
|6974 yards
|REG
|72
|6415 yards
|LADIES
|72
|5415 yards
Scorecard for Minagi Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|543
|403
|462
|213
|378
|373
|536
|201
|405
|3514
|400
|569
|198
|459
|392
|215
|563
|371
|435
|3602
|7116
|White M: 73.1/123
|503
|378
|401
|175
|352
|351
|500
|190
|373
|3223
|364
|545
|169
|411
|355
|178
|500
|346
|406
|3274
|6497
|Red W: 70.2/119
|451
|307
|332
|131
|278
|329
|452
|146
|338
|2764
|320
|449
|120
|348
|306
|141
|427
|300
|353
|2764
|5528
|Handicap
|5
|11
|1
|15
|9
|13
|3
|17
|7
|10
|6
|18
|2
|12
|16
|4
|14
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1989)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout