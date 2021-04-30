Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Yasukogen Country Club - South/West Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6844 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6844 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6400 yards 70.7 121
Ladies (W) 72 5800 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for Minami - Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 438 506 185 464 348 175 338 392 510 3356 532 190 464 518 390 390 427 230 347 3488 6844
Regular M: 70.7/121 418 486 175 390 273 156 320 380 489 3087 518 172 435 503 371 372 402 205 335 3313 6400
Ladies W: 70.2/119 375 460 148 360 260 128 291 351 463 2836 485 150 375 450 336 350 351 163 304 2964 5800
Handicap 5 7 13 1 15 17 9 3 11 12 18 2 10 6 14 4 8 16
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

