Chikushino Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6902 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6902 yards
Regular 72 6415 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chikushino Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 528 395 206 363 390 411 165 415 493 3366 400 412 192 567 431 530 173 392 439 3536 6902
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/124 503 375 192 348 373 379 145 384 467 3166 372 386 170 547 400 518 165 345 346 3249 6415
Handicap 17 11 5 7 9 3 15 1 13 12 16 6 18 2 8 14 10 4
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / DC / UC / DN / UFJ / AMEXS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

