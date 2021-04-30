Chikushino Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6902 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6902 yards
|Regular
|72
|6415 yards
Scorecard for Chikushino Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|528
|395
|206
|363
|390
|411
|165
|415
|493
|3366
|400
|412
|192
|567
|431
|530
|173
|392
|439
|3536
|6902
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/124
|503
|375
|192
|348
|373
|379
|145
|384
|467
|3166
|372
|386
|170
|547
|400
|518
|165
|345
|346
|3249
|6415
|Handicap
|17
|11
|5
|7
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|12
|16
|6
|18
|2
|8
|14
|10
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / DC / UC / DN / UFJ / AMEXS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout