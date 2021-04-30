Yasukogen Country Club - East/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6693 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6693 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6299 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5801 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Higashi - Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|357
|485
|374
|154
|395
|403
|200
|583
|416
|3367
|438
|506
|185
|464
|348
|175
|338
|392
|510
|3356
|6723
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|343
|467
|360
|140
|380
|380
|182
|557
|400
|3209
|418
|486
|175
|390
|273
|156
|320
|380
|489
|3087
|6296
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|326
|445
|343
|128
|333
|336
|143
|519
|392
|2965
|375
|460
|148
|360
|260
|128
|291
|351
|463
|2836
|5801
|Handicap
|5
|13
|9
|17
|1
|11
|15
|7
|3
|6
|8
|14
|2
|16
|18
|10
|4
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
