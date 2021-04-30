Central Fukuoka Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6490 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6490 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5954 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5302 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Central Fukuoka Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|500
|148
|385
|324
|564
|155
|388
|400
|407
|3271
|488
|204
|383
|331
|307
|446
|167
|488
|405
|3219
|6490
|White M: 69.2/117
|480
|141
|355
|300
|513
|138
|361
|356
|340
|2984
|461
|199
|365
|298
|285
|384
|153
|460
|365
|2970
|5954
|Red W: 67.1/113
|409
|119
|329
|270
|494
|132
|335
|291
|315
|2694
|429
|164
|349
|210
|254
|317
|153
|442
|290
|2608
|5302
|Handicap
|15
|9
|13
|11
|1
|17
|7
|3
|5
|8
|12
|4
|10
|18
|6
|16
|14
|2
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Bruce Devlin (1975) Robert von Hagge (1975)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout