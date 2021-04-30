Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Central Fukuoka Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6490 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6490 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5954 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5302 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Central Fukuoka Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 500 148 385 324 564 155 388 400 407 3271 488 204 383 331 307 446 167 488 405 3219 6490
White M: 69.2/117 480 141 355 300 513 138 361 356 340 2984 461 199 365 298 285 384 153 460 365 2970 5954
Red W: 67.1/113 409 119 329 270 494 132 335 291 315 2694 429 164 349 210 254 317 153 442 290 2608 5302
Handicap 15 9 13 11 1 17 7 3 5 8 12 4 10 18 6 16 14 2
Par 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Bruce Devlin (1975) Robert von Hagge (1975)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yasukogen CC: Driving range
Yasukogen Country Club - South/West Course
Chikuzen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yasukogen CC: Clubhouse
Yasukogen Country Club - West/East Course
Chikuzen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yasukogen CC
Yasukogen Country Club - East/South Course
Chikuzen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akane GC
Akane Golf Club
Chikuho, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Iizuka GC - Blue
Aso Iizuka Golf Club - Blue/White Course
Keisen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Iizuka GC - White
Aso Iizuka Golf Club - White/Green Course
Keisen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akizuki CC
Akizuki Country Club
Asakura, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Iizuka GC - Green
Aso Iizuka Golf Club - Blue/Green Course
Keisen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kaho GC: #12
Kaho Golf Club
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuoka Pheasant CC: #2
Fukuoka Pheasant Country Club
Kawasaki, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aburayama GC
Aburayama Golf Course
Fukuoka, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Valley GC: #9
Mission Valley Golf Club
Kotake, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me