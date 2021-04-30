Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Yasukogen Country Club - West/East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6825 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6825 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6525 yards 72.6 122
Ladies (W) 72 5929 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi - Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 532 190 464 518 390 390 427 230 347 3488 357 485 374 154 395 403 200 583 416 3367 6855
Regular M: 72.6/122 518 172 435 503 371 372 402 205 335 3313 343 467 360 140 380 380 182 557 400 3209 6522
Ladies W: 70.2/119 485 150 375 450 336 350 351 163 304 2964 326 445 343 128 333 336 143 519 392 2965 5929
Handicap 11 17 1 9 5 13 3 7 15 6 14 10 18 2 12 16 8 4
Par 5 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

