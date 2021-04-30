Yasukogen Country Club - West/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6825 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6825 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6525 yards
|72.6
|122
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5929 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Nishi - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|532
|190
|464
|518
|390
|390
|427
|230
|347
|3488
|357
|485
|374
|154
|395
|403
|200
|583
|416
|3367
|6855
|Regular M: 72.6/122
|518
|172
|435
|503
|371
|372
|402
|205
|335
|3313
|343
|467
|360
|140
|380
|380
|182
|557
|400
|3209
|6522
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|485
|150
|375
|450
|336
|350
|351
|163
|304
|2964
|326
|445
|343
|128
|333
|336
|143
|519
|392
|2965
|5929
|Handicap
|11
|17
|1
|9
|5
|13
|3
|7
|15
|6
|14
|10
|18
|2
|12
|16
|8
|4
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Course Layout