JR Uchino Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7066 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champ 72 7066 yards
Back 72 6587 yards
Front 72 6050 yards
Ladies 72 5475 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for JR Uchino Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Men M: 66.1/111 309 319 454 135 318 310 340 127 457 2769 360 126 265 295 300 445 109 311 495 2706 5475
Ladies W: 67.1/113 309 319 454 135 318 310 340 127 457 2769 360 126 265 295 300 445 109 311 495 2706 5475
Handicap 17 9 5 15 3 13 1 11 7 6 12 2 18 14 8 10 4 16
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Pencross Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

