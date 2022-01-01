JR Uchino Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7066 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ
|72
|7066 yards
|Back
|72
|6587 yards
|Front
|72
|6050 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5475 yards
Scorecard for JR Uchino Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Men M: 66.1/111
|309
|319
|454
|135
|318
|310
|340
|127
|457
|2769
|360
|126
|265
|295
|300
|445
|109
|311
|495
|2706
|5475
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|309
|319
|454
|135
|318
|310
|340
|127
|457
|2769
|360
|126
|265
|295
|300
|445
|109
|311
|495
|2706
|5475
|Handicap
|17
|9
|5
|15
|3
|13
|1
|11
|7
|6
|12
|2
|18
|14
|8
|10
|4
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Pencross Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout