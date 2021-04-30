Akane Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7125 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|7125 yards
|73.6
|131
|BT
|72
|6705 yards
|71.5
|121
|RT
|72
|6225 yards
|69.6
|117
Scorecard for Akane Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|590
|415
|405
|355
|165
|430
|195
|455
|530
|3540
|600
|410
|190
|450
|420
|180
|560
|350
|425
|3585
|7125
|Green M: 70.7/121
|575
|400
|390
|335
|154
|405
|180
|430
|515
|3384
|585
|370
|165
|410
|395
|160
|530
|325
|390
|3330
|6714
|White M: 69.2/117
|540
|355
|370
|335
|125
|375
|160
|395
|505
|3160
|550
|340
|140
|385
|370
|140
|500
|305
|365
|3095
|6255
|Red W: 70.2/119
|478
|296
|340
|305
|125
|316
|135
|340
|455
|2790
|487
|295
|140
|337
|370
|140
|480
|255
|319
|2823
|5613
|Handicap
|5
|7
|9
|17
|15
|3
|13
|1
|11
|6
|16
|10
|2
|4
|18
|12
|14
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1984
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Course Layout