Akane Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7125 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
CT 72 7125 yards 73.6 131
BT 72 6705 yards 71.5 121
RT 72 6225 yards 69.6 117
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akane Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 590 415 405 355 165 430 195 455 530 3540 600 410 190 450 420 180 560 350 425 3585 7125
Green M: 70.7/121 575 400 390 335 154 405 180 430 515 3384 585 370 165 410 395 160 530 325 390 3330 6714
White M: 69.2/117 540 355 370 335 125 375 160 395 505 3160 550 340 140 385 370 140 500 305 365 3095 6255
Red W: 70.2/119 478 296 340 305 125 316 135 340 455 2790 487 295 140 337 370 140 480 255 319 2823 5613
Handicap 5 7 9 17 15 3 13 1 11 6 16 10 2 4 18 12 14 8
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1984

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

