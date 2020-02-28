Haruna no Mori Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7054 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Jack's
|72
|7054 yards
|Championship
|72
|6620 yards
|Regular
|72
|6206 yards
|Senior
|72
|5676 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5157 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season March - December
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
