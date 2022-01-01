Kazan Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6781 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6781 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6195 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6195 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Kazan Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|351
|493
|214
|407
|360
|161
|391
|432
|512
|3321
|373
|372
|350
|184
|567
|401
|240
|552
|421
|3460
|6781
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|332
|472
|156
|366
|338
|135
|374
|387
|474
|3034
|348
|358
|335
|142
|549
|358
|178
|492
|401
|3161
|6195
|Handicap
|15
|7
|11
|3
|13
|17
|9
|1
|5
|12
|18
|16
|14
|4
|8
|6
|2
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Architect Greg Norman (1993)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout