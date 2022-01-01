Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Kazan Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6781 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6781 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6195 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6195 yards 71.7 123
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 351 493 214 407 360 161 391 432 512 3321 373 372 350 184 567 401 240 552 421 3460 6781
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 332 472 156 366 338 135 374 387 474 3034 348 358 335 142 549 358 178 492 401 3161 6195
Handicap 15 7 11 3 13 17 9 1 5 12 18 16 14 4 8 6 2 10
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Architect Greg Norman (1993)

Carts Yes

Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners

Restaurant

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

