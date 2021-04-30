Kanra Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6582 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6582 yards
|72.7
|White
|72
|6194 yards
|Red
|72
|4786 yards
Scorecard for Kanra Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|420
|413
|400
|168
|391
|542
|387
|188
|611
|3520
|392
|344
|390
|430
|194
|375
|519
|170
|540
|3354
|6874
|White M: 70.7/121
|401
|394
|375
|157
|374
|523
|367
|175
|544
|3310
|370
|329
|374
|414
|151
|367
|509
|155
|526
|3195
|6505
|Green M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|379
|372
|343
|145
|342
|413
|347
|152
|427
|2920
|346
|329
|357
|366
|137
|347
|509
|155
|511
|3057
|5977
|Red W: 67.1/113
|331
|291
|311
|136
|298
|413
|319
|115
|405
|2619
|299
|250
|315
|336
|100
|266
|402
|115
|405
|2488
|5107
|Handicap
|9
|3
|11
|15
|13
|1
|7
|17
|5
|6
|16
|12
|2
|18
|8
|4
|14
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1975)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
