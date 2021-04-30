Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Kanra Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6582 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6582 yards 72.7
White 72 6194 yards
Red 72 4786 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kanra Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 420 413 400 168 391 542 387 188 611 3520 392 344 390 430 194 375 519 170 540 3354 6874
White M: 70.7/121 401 394 375 157 374 523 367 175 544 3310 370 329 374 414 151 367 509 155 526 3195 6505
Green M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 379 372 343 145 342 413 347 152 427 2920 346 329 357 366 137 347 509 155 511 3057 5977
Red W: 67.1/113 331 291 311 136 298 413 319 115 405 2619 299 250 315 336 100 266 402 115 405 2488 5107
Handicap 9 3 11 15 13 1 7 17 5 6 16 12 2 18 8 4 14 10
Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1975)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

