Kanetsu Highland Golf Club - Maple/Zelkova Course
Gunma, Japan

Kanetsu Highland Golf Club - Maple/Zelkova Course

0
Rating Snapshot
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6532 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6532 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6041 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6041 yards 71.7 123
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 509 340 174 353 420 181 304 442 516 3239 359 412 360 180 531 380 173 407 491 3293 6532
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 486 323 154 334 396 163 288 370 470 2984 338 407 323 149 510 330 156 374 470 3057 6041
Red W: 67.1/113 438 292 145 326 314 153 281 270 400 2619 300 300 300 91 410 243 93 329 390 2456 5075
Handicap 2 4 8 6 10 12 14 16 18 11 13 7 5 15 1 9 3 17
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Akira Sato (1972)

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Kanetsu Highland GC - Zelkova: #1
Kanetsu Highland Golf Club - Zelkova/Camellia Course
Takasaki, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanetsu Highland GC - Camellia: #4
Kanetsu Highland Golf Club - Camellia/Maple Course
Takasaki, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanra CC
Kanra Country Club
Kanra, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Park CC
Green Park Country Club - West Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Park CC
Green Park Country Club - South Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Park CC: Clubhouse
Green Park Country Club - East Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Midono CC: #9 & clubhouse
Midono Country Club
Fujioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fujioka GC - West: #10
Fujioka Golf Club - West Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshii CC: Driving range
Yoshii Country Club
Takasaki, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomioka CC: #5
PGM Tomioka Country Club - South Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fujioka GC - East: #13
Fujioka Golf Club - East Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ace GC - Fujioka
Ace Golf Club - Fujioka Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

