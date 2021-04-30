Kanetsu Highland Golf Club - Maple/Zelkova Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6532 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6532 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6041 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6041 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Maple - Zelkova
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|509
|340
|174
|353
|420
|181
|304
|442
|516
|3239
|359
|412
|360
|180
|531
|380
|173
|407
|491
|3293
|6532
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|486
|323
|154
|334
|396
|163
|288
|370
|470
|2984
|338
|407
|323
|149
|510
|330
|156
|374
|470
|3057
|6041
|Red W: 67.1/113
|438
|292
|145
|326
|314
|153
|281
|270
|400
|2619
|300
|300
|300
|91
|410
|243
|93
|329
|390
|2456
|5075
|Handicap
|2
|4
|8
|6
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|11
|13
|7
|5
|15
|1
|9
|3
|17
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Akira Sato (1972)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout