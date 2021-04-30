Yotsukaido Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 70
Length 5655 yards
Slope 111
Rating 66.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|70
|5655 yards
|66.5
|111
|Blue
|70
|5549 yards
|67.2
|113
Scorecard for Yotsukaido Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 67.2/113
|505
|142
|357
|114
|542
|324
|342
|370
|155
|2851
|510
|335
|398
|175
|378
|498
|138
|373
|160
|2965
|5816
|White M: 66.5/111 W: 68.2/115
|489
|129
|339
|108
|530
|313
|330
|356
|138
|2732
|495
|314
|374
|145
|358
|487
|127
|349
|145
|2794
|5526
|Handicap
|5
|15
|1
|17
|3
|13
|11
|7
|9
|2
|18
|8
|6
|4
|16
|14
|12
|10
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|35
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA,Mastercard, AMEX, JCB, DC, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Jeans, T-shirts are not allowed
Reviews
Course Layout