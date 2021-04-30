Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Yotsukaido Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 70
Length 5655 yards
Slope 111
Rating 66.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 70 5655 yards 66.5 111
Blue 70 5549 yards 67.2 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yotsukaido Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 67.2/113 505 142 357 114 542 324 342 370 155 2851 510 335 398 175 378 498 138 373 160 2965 5816
White M: 66.5/111 W: 68.2/115 489 129 339 108 530 313 330 356 138 2732 495 314 374 145 358 487 127 349 145 2794 5526
Handicap 5 15 1 17 3 13 11 7 9 2 18 8 6 4 16 14 12 10
Par 5 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 35 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 3 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA,Mastercard, AMEX, JCB, DC, UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Jeans, T-shirts are not allowed

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Takanodai CC: #14
Takanodai Country Club
Chiba, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyo Classic GC: #2
Tokyo Classic Golf Club
Chiba, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yachiyo Golf Club
Yachiyo, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Narita: #18 & clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Narita Course
Narita, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Camphor Tree: #8
Manna Country Club - Camphor Tree/Fist Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Azalea: #9
Manna Country Club - Fist/Azalea Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Camphor Tree: #6
Manna Country Club - Azalea/Camphor Tree Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Gary Player
Manna Country Club - Gary Player Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Narita Hills CC: #3
Narita Hills Country Club
Sakae, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
King Fields GC
King Fields Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GC - Mobara: #8
Moon Lake Golf Club - Mobara Course
Mobara, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Caledonian GC
Caledonian Golf Club
Yokoshibahikari, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

