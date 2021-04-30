Chiba Birdie Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7016 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7016 yards
|Blue
|72
|6555 yards
|White
|72
|6156 yards
|Gold
|72
|5753 yards
|Red
|72
|5150 yards
Scorecard for Chiba Birdie Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|361
|208
|473
|559
|165
|518
|439
|376
|413
|3512
|339
|192
|534
|440
|374
|547
|416
|237
|466
|3545
|7057
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|338
|168
|460
|542
|150
|512
|402
|338
|392
|3302
|331
|172
|501
|420
|366
|520
|409
|206
|446
|3371
|6673
|White M: 70.7/121
|331
|148
|433
|514
|135
|477
|371
|324
|361
|3094
|316
|153
|484
|400
|336
|510
|380
|185
|415
|3179
|6273
|Gold M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|322
|139
|408
|495
|119
|454
|341
|300
|336
|2914
|305
|135
|469
|374
|318
|497
|349
|158
|389
|2994
|5908
|Red W: 67.1/113
|310
|108
|392
|455
|101
|425
|249
|267
|316
|2623
|283
|124
|432
|335
|300
|463
|327
|141
|339
|2744
|5367
|Handicap
|16
|8
|2
|6
|18
|12
|4
|14
|10
|13
|17
|5
|1
|15
|9
|11
|7
|3
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2008
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC / UFJ / NICOS / AMEX / DINERS / VISA / JCB / UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
