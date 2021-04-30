Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Chiba Birdie Club

0
Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7016 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7016 yards
Blue 72 6555 yards
White 72 6156 yards
Gold 72 5753 yards
Red 72 5150 yards
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 361 208 473 559 165 518 439 376 413 3512 339 192 534 440 374 547 416 237 466 3545 7057
Blue M: 73.1/123 338 168 460 542 150 512 402 338 392 3302 331 172 501 420 366 520 409 206 446 3371 6673
White M: 70.7/121 331 148 433 514 135 477 371 324 361 3094 316 153 484 400 336 510 380 185 415 3179 6273
Gold M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 322 139 408 495 119 454 341 300 336 2914 305 135 469 374 318 497 349 158 389 2994 5908
Red W: 67.1/113 310 108 392 455 101 425 249 267 316 2623 283 124 432 335 300 463 327 141 339 2744 5367
Handicap 16 8 2 6 18 12 4 14 10 13 17 5 1 15 9 11 7 3
Par 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Year Built 2008
Greens Bent Grass

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Credit Cards Accepted DC / UFJ / NICOS / AMEX / DINERS / VISA / JCB / UC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

