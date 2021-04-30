Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Asakura Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7103 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
CT 72 7103 yards
BT 72 6657 yards
RT 72 6268 yards
LT 72 5534 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Asakura Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 400 558 209 403 419 529 195 387 426 3526 445 551 406 168 417 439 410 200 541 3577 7103
Blue M: 73.1/123 379 538 190 384 388 501 181 357 404 3322 422 494 377 148 396 411 389 170 528 3335 6657
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 354 519 170 354 367 480 152 340 383 3119 399 475 353 133 370 395 365 156 503 3149 6268
Red W: 67.1/113 312 436 141 309 322 442 124 306 369 2761 365 425 325 98 334 349 337 121 419 2773 5534
Handicap 9 3 15 7 1 13 11 17 5 4 10 16 14 8 2 18 6 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2008
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, TOP, UFJ, NICOS, AMEX, Diners, JCB, VISA, Master, Toyota
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

