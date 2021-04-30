Asakura Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7103 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|7103 yards
|BT
|72
|6657 yards
|RT
|72
|6268 yards
|LT
|72
|5534 yards
Scorecard for Asakura Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|400
|558
|209
|403
|419
|529
|195
|387
|426
|3526
|445
|551
|406
|168
|417
|439
|410
|200
|541
|3577
|7103
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|379
|538
|190
|384
|388
|501
|181
|357
|404
|3322
|422
|494
|377
|148
|396
|411
|389
|170
|528
|3335
|6657
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|354
|519
|170
|354
|367
|480
|152
|340
|383
|3119
|399
|475
|353
|133
|370
|395
|365
|156
|503
|3149
|6268
|Red W: 67.1/113
|312
|436
|141
|309
|322
|442
|124
|306
|369
|2761
|365
|425
|325
|98
|334
|349
|337
|121
|419
|2773
|5534
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|1
|13
|11
|17
|5
|4
|10
|16
|14
|8
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2008
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, TOP, UFJ, NICOS, AMEX, Diners, JCB, VISA, Master, Toyota
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
