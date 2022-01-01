Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Keiyo Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6902 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/Tyee 72 6902 yards
Black/Penncross 72 6757 yards
Blue/Tyee 72 6533 yards
Blue/Penncross 72 6394 yards
Green/Tyee 72 6206 yards
Green/Penncross 72 6069 yards
White/Tyee 72 5689 yards
White/Penncross 72 5550 yards
Yellow/Tyee 72 5232 yards
Yellow/Penncross 72 5089 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tyee
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 567 351 156 354 433 156 407 317 551 3292 439 416 352 201 442 494 197 395 597 3533 6825
Blue M: 70.7/121 542 345 145 338 409 140 384 308 536 3147 432 406 337 173 414 482 175 375 547 3341 6488
White M: 70.0/119 517 335 135 325 392 125 364 298 508 2999 424 396 318 157 390 472 153 351 508 3169 6168
Green W: 70.2/119 492 325 125 315 380 102 337 293 470 2839 299 381 303 140 357 462 135 330 467 2874 5713
Handicap 3 9 15 7 1 13 5 17 11 4 10 16 14 2 8 12 18 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Greens Penncross/Tyee Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Tani Masaki Keiyo Golf Academy 21"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

