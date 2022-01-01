Keiyo Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6902 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/Tyee
|72
|6902 yards
|Black/Penncross
|72
|6757 yards
|Blue/Tyee
|72
|6533 yards
|Blue/Penncross
|72
|6394 yards
|Green/Tyee
|72
|6206 yards
|Green/Penncross
|72
|6069 yards
|White/Tyee
|72
|5689 yards
|White/Penncross
|72
|5550 yards
|Yellow/Tyee
|72
|5232 yards
|Yellow/Penncross
|72
|5089 yards
Scorecard for Tyee
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|567
|351
|156
|354
|433
|156
|407
|317
|551
|3292
|439
|416
|352
|201
|442
|494
|197
|395
|597
|3533
|6825
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|542
|345
|145
|338
|409
|140
|384
|308
|536
|3147
|432
|406
|337
|173
|414
|482
|175
|375
|547
|3341
|6488
|White M: 70.0/119
|517
|335
|135
|325
|392
|125
|364
|298
|508
|2999
|424
|396
|318
|157
|390
|472
|153
|351
|508
|3169
|6168
|Green W: 70.2/119
|492
|325
|125
|315
|380
|102
|337
|293
|470
|2839
|299
|381
|303
|140
|357
|462
|135
|330
|467
|2874
|5713
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|1
|13
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|14
|2
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Greens Penncross/Tyee Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Tani Masaki Keiyo Golf Academy 21"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
