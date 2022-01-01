Sodegaura Country Club - Sodegaura Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7138 yards
Slope 135
Rating 74.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/New
|72
|7138 yards
|74.1
|135
|RT/New
|72
|6663 yards
|72.2
|132
|BT/Old
|72
|6651 yards
|71.7
|130
|FT/New
|72
|6382 yards
|70.7
|128
|RT/Old
|72
|6184 yards
|69.6
|126
|FT/Old
|72
|5911 yards
|68.3
|124
|LT/New
|72
|5831 yards
|73.7
|126
|LT/Old
|72
|5408 yards
|71.3
|124
Scorecard for Sodegaura Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|441
|491
|456
|446
|199
|399
|452
|177
|587
|3648
|418
|350
|163
|354
|464
|400
|541
|231
|569
|3490
|7138
|Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|414
|472
|436
|418
|185
|349
|430
|168
|567
|3439
|372
|325
|151
|332
|447
|380
|487
|214
|516
|3224
|6663
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|1
|13
|7
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|14
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, Diners, MASTER, MC, UFJ, AMEX
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout