Sodegaura Country Club - Sodegaura Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7138 yards
Slope 135
Rating 74.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/New 72 7138 yards 74.1 135
RT/New 72 6663 yards 72.2 132
BT/Old 72 6651 yards 71.7 130
FT/New 72 6382 yards 70.7 128
RT/Old 72 6184 yards 69.6 126
FT/Old 72 5911 yards 68.3 124
LT/New 72 5831 yards 73.7 126
LT/Old 72 5408 yards 71.3 124
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sodegaura Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 441 491 456 446 199 399 452 177 587 3648 418 350 163 354 464 400 541 231 569 3490 7138
Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 414 472 436 418 185 349 430 168 567 3439 372 325 151 332 447 380 487 214 516 3224 6663
Handicap 3 15 9 1 13 7 5 17 11 4 10 16 14 2 8 6 18 12
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, Diners, MASTER, MC, UFJ, AMEX

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

