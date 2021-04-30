Yodogawa Golf Club
About
Holes 12
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 35
Length 1366 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (12-holes)
|35
|1366 yards
|Regular Back (12-holes)
|35
|1240 yards
|Front (12-holes)
|35
|1124 yards
|Regular Front (12-holes)
|35
|1025 yards
Scorecard for Yodogawa Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 55.3/102 W: 56.1/104
|162
|142
|127
|99
|50
|93
|37
|111
|40
|861
|112
|255
|138
|162
|142
|127
|99
|50
|93
|1178
|2039
|Regular M: 54.0/101 W: 54.7/102
|138
|120
|104
|76
|40
|74
|27
|97
|25
|701
|101
|212
|110
|138
|120
|104
|76
|40
|74
|975
|1676
|Handicap
|12
|18
|16
|4
|2
|8
|6
|14
|10
|11
|17
|15
|3
|1
|7
|5
|13
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|28
|55
Course Details
Year Built 1949
Greens Ryegrass/Tifton
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes - 700 yen
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers
