Yodogawa Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 12
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 35
Length 1366 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back (12-holes) 35 1366 yards
Regular Back (12-holes) 35 1240 yards
Front (12-holes) 35 1124 yards
Regular Front (12-holes) 35 1025 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yodogawa Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 55.3/102 W: 56.1/104 162 142 127 99 50 93 37 111 40 861 112 255 138 162 142 127 99 50 93 1178 2039
Regular M: 54.0/101 W: 54.7/102 138 120 104 76 40 74 27 97 25 701 101 212 110 138 120 104 76 40 74 975 1676
Handicap 12 18 16 4 2 8 6 14 10 11 17 15 3 1 7 5 13 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 4 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 28 55

Course Details

Year Built 1949
Greens Ryegrass/Tifton
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes - 700 yen

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers

Reviews

